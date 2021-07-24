Joe Biden Authorizes Emergency Funds Of $100 Million For Afghan Refugees

US President Joe Biden has authorized approximately $100 million for Emergency Funds to meet the requirements of the Afghan refugees rooting from the socio-political turmoil in Afghanistan. According to the White House, the money is sourced from the Migration Assistance Fund to meet the "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan." The funds will also be viable to support those applying to the Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

Biden administration to evacuate 2500 Afghans from Taliban region

The news tails to the previous decision of the United States made on July 20. The administration is said to evacuate about 2500 refugees from the Taliban-conflict region. The enlisted thousands including mostly contractors and aides are said to have assisted the US government to set up in the war-torn country. “These are brave Afghans and their families … whose service to the United States has been certified by the embassy in Kabul and who have completed a thorough security vetting process,” Price told a State Department media briefing. The first batch of evacuees will be flown in before the end of the month. They would be housed in the US military base in Virginia before the visa applications are sanctioned.

Joint statement by Afghanistan government and Taliban to prevent civilian casualties

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, the Afghan government and Taliban have issued a joint statement amid the violence in the country. According to Afghanistan's TOLOnews, both sides have now agreed to prevent civilian casualties and protect the country’s civilian infrastructure. As per reports, the two sides have also agreed to cooperate with humanitarian assistance, following a meeting in Doha.

Taliban agrees for a 3-month ceasefire; puts forth conditions

Earlier, the insurgent group had announced that it was willing to follow a ceasefire agreement if the government agreed to their demand of freeing 7,000 militants imprisoned in Afghanistan. According to reports, the Taliban have now captured over 150-180 districts in the country. The clashes in the country had earlier intensified following a withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the region. The withdrawal was announced as a first since the Afghanistan War began 20 years ago. A United States intelligence report had earlier informed that Kabul could fall within six months after the US troops' withdrawal.

