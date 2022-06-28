Jordan Toxic Gas Leak: 10 Dead, 250 Injured Near Petra After Tanker Crashes On Ship

In a harrowing incident, at least 10 people died and some 250 were injured due to the poisonous gas leak in Jordan’s southern port city of Aqaba on Monday, the authorities told a state-affiliated press. The incident occurred in an area situated 20 kilometres across the Bay of Aqaba from Israel's southern city of Eilat. Footages shared by state-run media showed an orange crane that was hoisting a tanker from a truck. It was seen crashing on the deck of a ship leading to a huge explosion and starting a fire.

#Jordan #Alert : A #tanker filled with a #toxic #gaseous substance fell during transport to the port of #Aqaba causing a gas leak at the site. There would be 4 dead and several dozen injured. pic.twitter.com/w7JY4oGcqo — Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) June 27, 2022

Specialised teams were quickly dispatched to the scene of the incident shortly after the tank with toxic gas caused the blast during the transportation, state news agency Petra reported the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate as saying. A spokesman for the General Security Directorate, Amer Al Sartawi, said that “a tanker filled with a toxic gaseous substance fell during transport, which led to a gas leakage at the site.”

"We advise citizens in Aqaba to stay indoors indoors and close the windows. This gas is critical," Jamal Obeidat, head of Aqaba Health Department told state television.

There could be more deaths

Aqaba Health Department’s Obeidat, further notified that there could be more deaths linked to the tragedy. According to the authorities who responded to the scene, the cylinder that had crashed contained 25 tonnes of chlorine which was bound for export. The beaches were immediately evacuated, and people on the ship’s dock were seen running for their lives.

Information Minister Faisal Al Shboul told the state tv that the government has dispatched a field hospital and medical equipment to Aqaba to take those injured to the medical facilities. Aqaba Governor Mohammad Al Radayaa told the state press that the situation “has been controlled” and that the response teams were gauging the damages. Several tourists flock to Aqaba to visit the Nabatean city of Petra situated two hours away.