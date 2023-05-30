Julia, Famous Mediterranean Monk Seal, Pays Visit To Restricted Military Site In Israel

Julia, the famous Mediterranean monk seal was spotted at a restricted military site in Israel amid rising tensions that have engulfed the country in recent years. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority reported her presence at the military site on Monday. Julia gained instant celebrity status in Israel after she was first spotted at Jaffa Beach earlier this month. The authority took to Twitter and shared the visuals of the seal from the beach.

“They are considering giving her citizenship. During a beach scan for sea turtle nests this morning, Yulia was found resting on a closed beach which is a fire area in the centre of the country,” the authority wrote on Twitter. “She looked healthy and in good shape. Last night she tried to rest on a beach in Bat Yam, but people who approached made her go back to the sea. Please keep your distance and allow her to come up safely to rest on the beach,” the authority added. The area where the famous seal was found is known as Range 24 and is located on the southern coast of Rishon LeZion.

About Range 24

The area belongs to the Technology and Maintenance Corps of the Israel Defense Forces. The range is used for experiments with live ammunition, missiles and special weapons, among other things. In 2022, a portion of the beach became a nature reserve after IDF and Rishon LeZion reached an agreement. The public was also given access to the beach areas. However, explosives and shells are frequent citings. Despite all the dangers, The Nature and Parks Authority made it clear that Julia was safe and not in any danger.

The Medeterrian monk seal was first spotted on an Israeli beach on May 12. Julia became famous because she was the first monk seal ever spotted on an Israeli beach. After her May sighting the Turkish researchers at the International Union for Conservation of Nature revealed that the seal was 20 years old. Julia has been spotted on the beaches of Turkey and Greece as well. There she was called with the name of Tugra.