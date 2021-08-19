Kuwait To Restart Commercial Flights With India, Egypt Adhering To All COVID-19 Measures

On Wednesday, as per a cabinet statement released, Kuwait will restart commercial flights to India and Egypt, among other nations which were earlier suspended due to the surge in the COVID cases. This decision has been taken while complying with COVID-19 procedures put in place by a ministerial committee. According to the administration, the proposal also involves restarting flights to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Early travelling regulations

On the recommendation of health officials, the Gulf state has halted commercial flights from a number of nations, including India. Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation announced in April that any passengers travelling from India, whether directly or via other nations, will be denied entry unless they have spent at least 14 days outside of India.

Previously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) removed the restriction on travellers from India and five other nations entering the country from August 5th onwards. Whilst also travel restrictions from India to the UAE remain in force. It states that those Indians travellers who have a legitimate residency permit and have been completely vaccinated for at least 14 days prior to travel are explicitly excluded.

Passengers coming from the nations where flights have been halted will be permitted to travel via National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) airports beginning from 5th August if they produce negative PCR tests taken 72 hours before departure, per NCEMA on Twitter.

The officials said that final destination permission will be required. Further separate lounges for travelling passengers at UAE departure airports would be arranged. The commercial flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai have been suspended by the prominent UAE airlines, Etihad and Emirates earlier.

As per travel warnings cited by ANI, previously Emirates stated that they will halt flights till August 7 while Etihad has maintained the ban until August 2. When the second wave of COVID-19 swept the nation, from April 22, international flights connecting India to Dubai were halted. Travellers on the other, hand were allowed to travel from the Gulf countries to India.

The previous decision for unvaccinated passengers

Previously, on July 29, Kuwait's government stated that people who have not been vaccinated will be prohibited from travelling abroad. It was stated that the rule would go into force from August 1st. While children below the age of 16 and those passengers who have acquired a Health Ministry permit are excluded from the travel prohibition. Exemptions would also be given to pregnant women with satisfactory proof of pregnancy. As per the authorities, Kuwaitis who have received one dose of the Coronavirus vaccination have been expected to fly abroad from May 22.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)