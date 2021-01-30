Lebanon Tightens Security In Tripoli After Anti-lockdown Protests Take A Violent Turn

Lebanese authorities on Friday beefed-up the security in Tripoli after the city witnessed another day of anti-lockdown protests. Tripoli is seeing widespread protests for the past four days after the government reimposed tough restrictions keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 infections. Demonstrators are demanding better living conditions for the people of Lebanon, which was already suffering from a financial crisis prior to the pandemic.

Read: Protests Amid Lebanon Lockdown Leave 1 Dead, 220 Injured

The latest lockdown further angered the people, who were already struggling to make their ends meet because of grueling conditions in the country. Protesters clashed with security forces on Wednesday, where at least one person lost his life after security personnel allegedly fired live rounds. Angry protesters also torched a government building to show their frustration with the authorities. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and President Michel Aoun have condemned the recent violence, calling protesters "criminal".

Read: Lebanon Signs With Pfizer For 2.1 Million Vaccine Doses

Lockdown in Lebanon

According to reports, a nationwide curfew has been imposed and people have been barred from even going out to purchase essential items such as groceries. The government has allowed the delivery of essential goods, but people familiar with the issue say the facility is not available in poorer areas. The lockdown is especially taking a toll on people who rely on day-to-day earnings in order to provide food for their families. According to the United Nations, over 50% percent of the country's population lives below the poverty mark.

Read: Lebanon Begins All-day Curfew As Coronavirus Spins Out Of Control

Meanwhile, the country is witnessing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. On January 27, Lebanon recorded its highest single-day rise in deaths as 76 people lost their lives due to COVID-19. So far, more than 2,60,000 people have tested positive in the country, and aeound 2,553 people have died since the start of the pandemic. The government has launched an online platform where Lebanese citizens can register their names to have access to COVID-19 vaccines when they arrive in the country.

Read: Anti-lockdown Protests Rock Lebanon's Tripoli Despite Heightened Security

(Image Credit: AP)