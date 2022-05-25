Monkeypox: UAE Reports Its First Case; Says 'completely Prepared' To Deal With Outbreak

On May 25, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the first Gulf country to report a case of monkeypox, claiming to be "completely prepared" to deal with any outbreak. After Israel, UAE is thought to be the second Middle Eastern country to diagnose monkeypox, which has been detected in a number of countries following the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the case was discovered in a 29-year-old lady who arrived from West Africa and is receiving medical care.

"We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients. The technical advisory team for pandemic control has also prepared a comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients and precautionary measures," a ministry statement said.

What is monkeypox?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The disease was discovered after two outbreaks of a pox-like disease in research colonies of monkeys. This is the origin of the disease's name. However, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 1970. When Congo increased its efforts to eradicate smallpox, monkeypox was discovered on the African continent. Cases of monkeypox have been reported in several other central and western African countries since 1970.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Monkeypox can cause a fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face. The monkeypox virus is primarily transmitted when a person comes into contact with the pathogen from an animal, human, or contaminated material. It enters the body through broken skin, even if it is not visible to the naked eye.

The CDC has clarified that the monkeypox virus can enter the body via the respiratory tract or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth). Monkeypox spreads primarily through large respiratory droplets from person to person. It should be noted that respiratory droplets can only travel a few feet in most cases. As a result, the CDC clarified that extended face-to-face contact is required for the virus to spread from the infected person.

Moreover, the World Health Organization stated on May 24 that the chance of the disease spreading widely among the general population is very low, following outbreaks in Europe and North America. The WHO stated that transmission outside of endemic nations in Central and West Africa may be stopped and that less than 200 confirmed and suspected cases had been reported in Australia, Europe, and North America since early May.

(Image: AP)