Monstrous Beirut Blast Caught On Camera; Overwhelmed Existing Cloud Completely

Massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, damaging buildings and wounding hundreds of people as a giant cloud of smoke rose above the city.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded in the huge blast that killed at more than 70 people and injured over 3,000 in the Lebanese capital.

Shocking visuals from the site of the explosion have caused a stir around the world as people witnessed the scope of the tragic incident in Beirut.

Beirut explosion

A short clip of the explosion shows a huge ball of fire rising from the ground and blowing up the buildings and establishments in the area. Images of the blast show orange-coloured clouds over the port, hinting at nitrate compound combustion. Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceilings collapsed and windows were shattered.

Extraordinary footage of the explosion of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/yBEGzwYeGv — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 4, 2020

Beirut hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity and launched a plea for blood supplies and generators to keep the lights on. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

The PM's headquarters and Baada Palace (the residence of the president), are among notable buildings in the capital that suffered massive damages. Leaders from around the world poured in their sympathies for the victims of the blast while extending support to the Lebanon government.

As per reports, the Lebanese Prime Minister called the tragic incident a 'major national disaster' and made an urgent appeal to friendly nations to stand by the country.

