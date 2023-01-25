Netanyahu Makes A Surprise Visit To Jordon; Meets With King Abdullah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Tuesday for the first time in over four years, in a surprise trip aimed at improving relations that have become strained since the formation of the new government under his leadership, as per a report from AP. The talks between the leaders, who have had a tumultuous relationship, focused on the contentious status of a holy site in Jerusalem's Old City, which holds significance for both Jews and Muslims, and is a major source of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, as stated in Jordan's official statement. According to a statement from the royal court of Jordan, King Abdullah II urged Israel to maintain the existing conditions at the sacred compound known as the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims and the Temple Mount by Jews.

The compound, which is the third holiest site in Islam, is located on a large plateau and is home to the famous golden Dome of the Rock. A longstanding agreement allows Jews and non-Muslims to visit the sacred compound but prohibits them from praying there. However, Jewish religious nationalists, including politicians in Israel's current ruling coalition, have been increasingly visiting the site and calling for equal prayer rights for Jews, which has angered Palestinians and Muslims globally. During the meeting, King Abdullah II also urged Israel to cease acts of violence that are hindering efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reaffirmed Jordan's support for a two-state solution. Israel's current coalition government has pledged to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank which would make the establishment of a future independent Palestinian state more complicated.

Israel and Jordan

Jordan and Israel established diplomatic relations with a treaty in 1994, but the relationship has been strained. The Jordanian government has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman twice in the last month, both times following an incident at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that there has been no change in the status quo at the site. Recently, Israel's new hard-line national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, made a provocative visit to the site, resulting in condemnation from Jordan and the Arab world. Jordan also expressed its grievances to Israel after Israeli police temporarily prevented the Jordanian ambassador from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, viewing it as an infringement on Jordan's role as custodian.