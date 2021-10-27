Oman Recognises India-made Covaxin COVID Vaccine For Entering Country

The Civil Aviation Authority of Oman on Wednesday, October 27 approved India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech 'Covaxin' for all travellers from India, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Embassy of India in Muscat announced in an official press release. 'Embassy of India, Muscat is pleased to inform that the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has added COVAXIN to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on 27 October regarding this,' a statement on Wednesday read.

According to the circular, all passengers from India who have received two doses of COVAXIN at least 14 days ahead of the date of arrival into Oman will now be exempted from quarantine. However, the Indian passengers still have to produce all other COVID-19 related requirements such as the pre-arrival RT-PCR test. 'This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken COVAXIN. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine," the statement stressed. The Indian embassy in Oman further added, that it would “like to convey its sincere gratitude to the Government of the Sultanate of Oman for their cooperation and support.'

📢 COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines 💉 for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN.



WHO to make announcement about Covaxin's approval

Amid the continued anticipation of WHO’s emergency use approval for Covaxin, a development suggested that a technical advisory group of the WHO scientists had been reviewing data produced by the vaccine manufacturers earlier yesterday on Tuesday, October 26. The global health agency is expected to make a call soon on the listing of India’s COVID-19 vaccine. A WHO spokesperson informed the press, that if the team was satisfied with the assessment, the global health organisation will make the recommendations on the emergency use listing of Covaxin, within the next 24 hours.

"If the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," a WHO spokesperson said as reported by PTI. WHO's head scientist Soumya Swaminathan informed on October 17 informed that its technical advisory panel will meet on October 26 to review the emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.