Over 11% Of Children Suffer From 'long COVID' In Israel: Health Ministry

A total of 11.2 per cent of children in Israel who recovered from coronavirus infection suffered from its long term symptoms, a recent survey conducted by the country’s Ministry of Health disclosed. The symptoms ranged from hampered neurological or cognitive symptoms to sleep disorders or concentration difficulties. Notably, Israel was one of the first countries in the world to announce itself COVID free back in April and to announce a booster vaccine shot later when infection surged.

For this purpose, Israeli authorities examined post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, commonly known as “long COVID”, in children aged between three to 18 years of age. The sample included a total of 13,834 children who had previously recovered from the lethal respiratory infection. In the aftermath, they concluded that as many as 11.9 per cent of the total Israeli children faced long COVID.

Link between symptoms and Long COVID

In addendum, they also established a link between symptomatic illness and long term symptoms. Among adolescents aged 12-18 who were symptomatic patients, 5.6 per cent had long COVID, compared with 3.5 per cent among those who were asymptomatic when tested positive. The Israeli ministry also unveiled that the probability of suffering long term symptoms increases as the child grows in age. Only 1.8 per cent of children aged 3-6 years had long-term symptoms six months after recovery, compared with 4.6 per cent among the age of 12 to 18, the survey revealed.

Earlier this month, Israeli officials said it could be moving towards herd immunity against the lethal coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the country’s Health Ministry stated that if the country continues alongside high levels of COVID inoculations, there is a “good chance” that Israel will reach a situation “similar to herd immunity” in the next month or two.

According to the latest tally by the health ministry, more than 2,909,405 Israeli residents had been vaccinated with a booster shot as of Tuesday. Additionally, over 6,048,066 people have received at least one anti-COVID jab. More than 81,286 cases of COVID are currently active in the country, out of whom 687 are categorised as seriously ill.

Image: AP