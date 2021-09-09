Palestine Red Crescent Society Says 100 Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces In Nablus

In the wake of new developments taking place in Palestine, it has been reported by local media and Red Crescent Society, that about 100 Palestinians were said to be brutally injured in Nablus city after clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank. As per information by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society - which was founded in 1968, by Fathi Arafat, Yasser Arafat's brother- to Sputnik, the massive tussle erupted between the citizens and Israeli servicemen in the Beita and Huwara districts near the city of Nablus.

According to reports, the Palestinians launched rallies in groups to demonstrate support to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. The movement of the citizens across the town fuelled violent uprisings between the Israeli armed forces and the said group. Additionally, the protestors also raised slogans against the building of wildcat Israeli settlements in the Beita district, South of Nablus.

Clashes continue to erupt in flashpoint West Bank

This is the second such protest after 20th August when dozen of Palestinians were injured in West Bank cities and villages after skirmishes broke out in the area on the 107th day of continuous protest against the settlement establishment being built in the conflict-ridden village land. As per Palestinian Red Crescent Society information to Xinhua News Agency, the confrontations took place in the Beita district in the south of the West Bank.

As per reports, Palestinian demonstrators pelted stones at the Israeli forces during the rally. To which the Israeli soldiers retaliated with rubber bullets, tear gas, and a round of live ammunition to control the violent situation, Ahmed Jibril, Director of Emergency in the Palestinian Red Crescent informed Xinhua, citing medics who were witnesses of the clashes. The Palestinians also raised anti-Israeli slogans and displayed placards, he added.

The injured Palestinians were immediately shifted to the hospital. They were treated for tear-gas suffocation and bullet injuries. About 90 protestors were moved to the nearby hospitals after they endured bullet injuries and poisonous tear gas inhalation, Jibril informed.

Earlier this month, similar protests were witnessed in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqiliya. Following the current clashes, the total tally injuries surpassed 500 bar, which was 270 in August after 12 Palestinian protestors were injured in the Beita district. In the same week, two Palestinian demonstrators were shot fatally by Israeli army gunfire in the district. Another round of clashes in July resulted in gruesome injuries of over 320 Palestinians who protested against the Jewish settlements in Evyatar, located nearby.

With inputs from agencies

Image: AP