Palestinian Authority Not Strong Enough To Lead Gaza Reconstruction, Says US Senator

Palestinian Authority is not strong enough to play a major role in the ongoing Gaza reconstruction efforts, a senior Democratic senator who recently visited the region told US Congress. During a briefing on Friday, Chris Murphy noted that despite earnest efforts, the Mahmoud Abbas administration lacks power in the region, which was overtaken by Hamas in 2007. Furthermore, he suggested that the establishment of an 'international consortium" was required to reconstruct Gaza which was reduced to rubbles during the 11-day war in May.

“My sense is that the PA is not in a strong enough of a position in Gaza right now to be able to administer the reconstruction in the way they had been in the past, so we’re gonna have to put together some international consortium,” said Chris Murphy, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism.

Murphy noted the contribution of neighbouring Egypt in the reconstruction of the 140-mile long stretch, but said that the efforts were largely aimed at “clearing rubble and debris.” “It’s taken too long for the international community to come to the table with a workable plan on Gaza reconstruction,” Murphy told Congress. It is worth mentioning that the American lawmaker also acknowledged that the visit by a four-member US delegation to Israel prompted the country to “get creative" about reconstruction and how aid could enter the strip without getting in the hands of terrorists.

Last Wednesday, the Knesset approved a series of measures easing the blockade of the besieged Gaza Strip but warned that the steps were conditional upon ‘continued preservation of the region’s security stability for long term.’ Jerusalem said that that it will allow imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip.

11-day war

On May 10, Hamas’ fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. However, experts deem the pact to be short-lived as both Israel and Hamas continue to claim victory against each other. The regional conflict resulted in more than 200 casualties, according to Associated Press.

Image: AP

(With inputs from AP)