PM Al-Kadhimi Says Exit Of Foreign Forces Confirms Iraq's Ability To Maintain Security

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Saturday, asserted that the national security forces are capable to maintain security and stability in the country, ANI reported citing Xinhua. The statement from al-Kadhimi came as the United States is scheduled to withdraw their forces from Iraq by the end of this month. Bolstering the ability of national forces, the Iraqi PM said that the decision to withdraw US troops from the country was taken while keeping the national interest on the zenith. "In a few days, we will witness the withdrawal of all combat forces of the international coalition from Iraq according to the strategic agreement with the American side," ANI quoted al-Kadhimi as saying during a televised speech on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the modern Iraqi state in 1921.

"Their (remaining forces) role will be in the advisory areas, indicating the ability of the Iraqi forces to preserve the security of Iraq, the stability of its people," al-Kadhimi added.

Further, he assured the country of more than four crore population to feel secure during the elections and added the upcoming elections will not hamper the security of the Israelis. Notably, his statement came as several incidents of blasts were reported in the past, particularly during the polls. This time, the concern got doubled as the US forces will not be there to assist the local security forces. "We will not allow any impact on your security and stability," the Iraqi prime minister noted. "The path of building the Iraqi state may be difficult and painful, but it is the only path that our children and grandchildren can take," al-Kadhimi said.

Know why US troops deployed in Iraq

The United States deployed its forces in Iraq in 2003 after the country plunged into war. The US forces were present in the country till they overthrew the Iraqi government led by Saddam Hussein in 2011. During the war, it was estimated more than ten lakh civilians were killed and more than two lakhs remain missing until now. Subsequently, in 2014, then US President Barack Obama sent US troops to the war-torn country.

Though at present the country is not stable, the condition improves gradually as compared to the earlier regime. Earlier last year, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution in which the legislators proposed to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.

Subsequently, the United States and Iraq held a session of strategic dialogue in July this year in which both the country decided to withdraw US troops from the country by the end of this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)