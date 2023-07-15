PM Modi In Abu Dhabi: PM Modi Emplanes For New Delhi After Concluding UAE Visit

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan | Image: Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his visit to the UAE, we're now closing our LIVE coverage.
PM Narendra Modi has emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his UAE visit.
PM Narendra Modi has emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his UAE visit.
PM Modi discussed bolstering energy cooperation between India and UAE while holding talks on the forthcoming COP-28 of UNFCC under UAE's presidency. Dr Jaber briefed PM, Modi, on UAE's approach to this important meeting.
PM [Modi] conveyed India’s full support to UAE for its COP-28 presidency. The discussions also covered energy cooperation between India and UAE," the MEA said in a statement.
RBI, and CBUAE have signed the pacts to promote the use of the Rupee, and UAE Dirham for cross-border transactions and de-dollarize bilateral trade. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) signed two agreements in Abu Dhabi to establish a framework for cross-border transactions in local currencies and the interlinking of payment and messaging systems.
The agreements were exchanged between the two governors, in the presence of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Reserve Bank said in a statement. The memorandum of agreements (MoUs) are for ‘establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies viz. the Indian rupee (INR) and the UAE dirham (AED) for cross-border transactions’ and ‘cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems.
As India signed the MoU for the establishment of the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi hailed the development saying that it marks "a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India’s innovation prowess."
"Education is the bond that unites us, it's the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment," said Prime Minister.
PM Modi hailed the development saying that it marks "a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India's innovation prowess."

"Education is the bond that unites us, it's the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment," said Prime Minister.
PM Modi concluded what he called "a productive UAE visit." He tweeted, "Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better," PM thanked UAE HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "for the warm hospitality."
PM Modi said that it is "gladdening to meet HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan." He added, that UAE President's "energy and vision for development are admirable." "We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties," informed PM Modi in a tweet.
PM Modi said that it is "gladdening to meet HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan." He added, that UAE President's "energy and vision for development are admirable." "We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties," informed PM Modi in a tweet.
During PM Modi's visit, Reserve Bank of India and Central Bank of the UAE signed two MoUs to (i) establish a Framework to Promote the Use of Local Currencies for Cross-border Transactions, and cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems. Prime Minister hailed the development, saying that it is "a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation."
Prime Minister hailed the development, saying that it is "a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation."
India has signed MoU with Education and Knowledge department of Abu Dhabi to open an IIT Delhi campus in the UAE.
India has signed MoU with Education and Knowledge department of Abu Dhabi to open an IIT Delhi campus in the UAE.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, "I am happy to be in Abu Dhabi and to meet you. I thank you for the warm welcome... Every Indian sees you as a true friend."
PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Credit: ANI
At the banquet which was hosted by Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a veg lunch was arranged for PM Modi in Abu Dhabi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India's full support for UAE's COP28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber on ways to further sustainable development here on Saturday.
Modi arrived here in the capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.
Deepening 🇮🇳-🇦🇪 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 15, 2023
PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed by UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the iconic Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace.
Extensive discussions between the two leaders covering various… pic.twitter.com/r7NQLuDeYx
"Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India's contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE," he tweeted.
The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference, held from November 30 until December 12 at the Expo City, Dubai.
The COP28 summit will be the first formal assessment of countries' progress towards the Paris Agreement's target to limit climate change to 1.5 Celsius of warming.
PM Modi hailed the grand welcome that he received from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al Nahyan. "Respect you gave me, there is no other proof of affinity than this like a brother meeting his brother," said PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India's full support for UAE's COP-28 presidency as he held a dialogue with the UN climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber. PM Modi arrived in the capital of the UAE and pledged support for UAE's COP-28 presidency during a joint statement with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al Nahyan.
The COP-28 focuses on the main aspects of climate action, based on the 2015 Paris agreement. They are divided into what Al Jaber described as the four pillars, or four Fs: fast-tracking the transition to a low-CO 2 world; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and full inclusivity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India-UAE's bilateral trade has risen by 20 percent and continues to expand.
"Our bilateral trade has risen by 20 per cent. We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion," said PM Modi in Abu Dhabi.
PM Modi during a joint statement said that there are a number of investment opportunities for both the countries India and the UAE, and that the two nations' partnership "will open doors and opportunities for investment."
"We are focusing on boosting UPI system," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan hold a joint statement. "I am happy to meet you, and thank you for giving me a heartily welcome," said PM Modi to his UAE counterpart. "Your welcome shows a strong bond, a bond of brotherhood and India sees UAE as true friend," PM stated. He continued that the India UAE partnership "can fight any problem or overcome any challenges."
Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said that PM Narendra Modi had a meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of @COP28_UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. They "deliberated on ways to mitigate climate change, Mission LiFE and sustainable development," it added.
PM @narendramodi had a meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of @COP28_UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 15, 2023
They deliberated on ways to mitigate climate change, Mission LiFE and sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/woxQ8tOFAM
PM Narendra Modi has met with the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.
PM Narendra Modi has met with the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.
Here are the visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a ceremonial welcome as he arrived at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi. He was personally welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome as he arrives at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. pic.twitter.com/FvxgliIhLI
VIDEO | PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome in Abu Dhabi, UAE. pic.twitter.com/8CHbH769IF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had tweeted tha he had a very productive meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of COP28, UAE. "Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE," he wrote.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had tweeted tha he had a very productive meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of COP28, UAE. "Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India's contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE," he wrote.
"Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India's contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE," said PM Modi.
"Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE," said PM Modi.
Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE. pic.twitter.com/E2jsdW8rCL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a day-long visit and said he was looking forward to his talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties.
In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour were accorded to Modi as he arrived on his fifth visit to the UAE.
"Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation," he tweeted.
"Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," he said.
Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.
Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, in 2019 as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.
Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi during his fifth visit to the Gulf country since 2015. His previous visits to the country were in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022.
"I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Prime Minister Modi said in his departure statement on Thursday.
"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties," he said.
Energy, food security, and defence are expected to be the focus areas of Modi's visit to the UAE during which the two countries will review the progress in bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave a new thrust to the economic engagement between the two countries, was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.
India is UAE's second-largest trading partner with a bilateral trade of over USD 84 billion. The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination. The UAE was the fourth largest source of FDI for India in 2022-23.
The UAE has been a key partner for India's energy security. The country is India's third-largest source of crude oil and second-largest source of LNG and LPG.
The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly 30 per cent of the country’s population. The number of resident Indian Nationals was estimated to be 3.5 million in 2021 as per the UAE records.
Yoga and Indian cinema are immensely popular in the UAE.
WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country pic.twitter.com/xQ9e7cJ6uH— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
"Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," he said.
Earlier PM Modi had tweeted in Arabic, saying, "Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation."
وصلت أبوظبي. وأتطلع إلى التبادلات مع صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان والتي من شأنها ترسيخ التعاون بين الهند ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/w0v2hQCjKI— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023
Furthering 🇮🇳-🇦🇪 partnership!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 15, 2023
PM @narendramodi arrives in Abu Dhabi to a ceremonial welcome.
Warmly received by UAE Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. pic.twitter.com/yIa4W6pFSe
Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that its economic partnership with India “is a significant milestone in the history of both nations".
The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview, that the UAE-India non-oil trade is expected to reach USD 100 billion a year by 2030.
Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity.
CEPA is an agreement signed between India and UAE on February 18, 2022, and came into force on May 1, 2022. The agreement was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Speaking about the success of the CEPA between India and UAE, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said, "There is little question that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will come to be regarded as a significant milestone in the history of both nations."
"By removing or reducing tariffs on 80 per cent of goods, eliminating unnecessary barriers to trade, creating new platforms for investment, and opening government procurement to each other’s private sector, the UAE-India CEPA was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity – and, ultimately, boost bilateral non-oil trade beyond USD 100 billion by 2030," he said.
Highlighting the key outcomes of CEPA between India and UAE, the minister said that there is an increase in bilateral trade flows and that the CEPA has added considerable resilience to East-West supply chains and developed a new trade corridor that connects Asia with the Middle East and Africa.
Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi further stressed that he has been able to witness the effect of UAE investment in India in various sectors, including retail, industry, food security, technology, healthcare and logistics.
"The increase in bilateral trade flows is obviously one of the most significant outcomes. Beyond numbers, though, it’s clear the CEPA has added considerable resilience to East-West supply chains and created a new trade corridor that connects Asia with the Middle East and Africa," the UAE minister said.
"We have seen major logistics providers adding capacity on these routes, including the launch of Maersk’s ‘Shaheen Express’ to link India to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while SeaLead are offering a new India-Dubai-East-Africa (IDEA) route," he added
PM Modi is holding a meeting with UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
PM Modi is holding a meeting with UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
#WATCH | PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, UAE on an official visit, to hold meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key bilateral issues pic.twitter.com/DJRAlBUOge— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023