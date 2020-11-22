Pompeo Reviews Progress On Historic Abraham Accords During Visit To UAE

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, November 21 met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the progress of normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel made under US-brokered Abraham Accords Declaration.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel on September 15 inked a Washington-backed agreement as they agreed on normalising relations for the first time in the history of both countries. UAE became the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. Following the announcement, Israeli officials with high-level delegates from the United States visited UAE, in what became the first-ever commercial flight landing in Abu Dhabi from Tel Aviv.

Yemen, Libya also discussed

The two leaders met in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where they also discussed issues of mutual concern, including security cooperation and countering Iran's "malign" influence in the region, as well as that of China.

Thanks to Crown Prince @MohamedbinZayed for his hospitality. With the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-UAE Strategic Dialogue, and the upcoming opportunity to showcase American innovation at the @expo2020dubai, our journey to advance peace and prosperity will continue to succeed. pic.twitter.com/ONwOevak9Z — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 21, 2020

Pompeo and Mohammed bin Zayed also weighed on the need to achieve a political solution in Yemen in order to bring peace and stability to the war-torn country. The two sides further welcomed the ceasefire reached in Libya on October 23, where warring factions of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) agreed to an UN-backed agreement.

"Secretary Pompeo also underscored the importance of Gulf unity and discussed ways to continue to work together to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," State Department Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

Pompeo then flew to the Qatari capital Doha, where he met with Amir Al Thani and discussed US-Qatar partnerships in counterterrorism and military cooperation. Pompeo also stressed growing bilateral trade and investments, which he believes will continue to enhance "mutual prosperity".

(Image Credit: AP)

