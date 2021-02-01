Qatar To Provide $360 Million In Yearly Financial Assistance To Gaza Strip

The Qatari government on Sunday announced it would increase its financial assistance to Gaza Strip from an estimated $240 million a year to $360 million. Qatar has been providing $20 million to Gaza Strip each month since 2018 for basic amenities such as electricity, water, roads, and paying salaries of public servants, etc. The Qatari government has said it would increase the amount during the coming year and will also provide additional funds for the development of the region.

Additional developmental projects launched

According to The Times of Israel, Qatari envoy Mohammad al-Emadi arrived in Gaza Strip on Sunday to announce developmental projects backed by his state. Hamas, which has been ruling Gaza Strip since 2007, thanked Qatar for their continuous support. Hamas has been using the money for paying government employees, keeping power stations up and running, and providing financial support to thousands of families, who reportedly receive $100 a month from the government.

Qatar's assistance has been running since 2018 after Israel agreed for the financial help to flow into Gaza Strip. Israel has fought three wars with the Hammas-ruled Gaza Strip since 2007, which led to a blockade by Tel Aviv and resulted in the decline of the region's economy. Hamas' tension with the rival Palestinian Authority has contributed to making the situation worse for people residing in Gaza Strip.

The Hamas government initially announced the raise in financial assistance from Qatar in mid-January, however, no confirmation was made from Doha at the time. Qatar on Sunday finally announced its plan to increase the yearly assistance to $360 million, providing a major boost to the region's economy. Doha has acted as a major bridge between the Gaza Strip and the rest of the world, including Israel. The Qatari announcement comes ahead of the new elections that Hamas and the Palestinian Authority are trying to hold across Palestinian territories.

