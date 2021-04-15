Rouhani Says Iran Nuclear Programme 'peaceful', Calls US' Concern 'a Mistake'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on April 15 said that his country’s nuclear programme was “peaceful” in a visible attempt to allay western concerns over the Islamic Republic’s latest nuclear venture. Amid ongoing talks with Washington to revive the 2015 JCPOA pact, Tehran commenced advanced centrifuges at Natanz underground atomic facility earlier this week. However, a prolonged power cut at the facility damaged centrifuges, promoting Rouhani to term the incident as “nuclear terrorism.” On Wednesday, the Shiite leader vowed 60 per cent uranium enrichment in retaliation.

Meanwhile, in a televised address, Rouhani asserted that it was a "mistake" for Europe and the United States to express concerns that the move "means we can enrich to 90 per cent in one go". "Today, we can enrich to 90 per cent if we want to. But we have declared it from day one and we're keeping our word: our nuclear activities are peaceful; we are not seeking to obtain the atomic bomb," he said.

The US along with other western powers have warned that with heightened enrichment, Iran could be aiming to produce nuclear weapons. However, the Islamic Republic has blatantly denied such an ambition highlighting that 60 per cent enriched uranium could be used for its nuclear power ships. However, Times of Israel reported that the country owned no such ships at present.

'suspicious' attack

Earlier this week, Natanz’s centrifuges were destroyed in the 'suspicious' attack, that the Iranian agencies widely reported, was carried out by Israel’s spy agency Mossad Secret Service. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif openly held Israel responsible vowing revenge. In a state televised remark, Zarif said “Zionists will get their answer.” Iran’s top diplomat termed the electrical incident as ‘Israel’s trap’ to deter Iran from comprehensive dialogue with the United States and P5+1 in the ongoing Vienna talks, which could have the Trump-era oppressive trade sanctions for the western Asian country lifted.

The JCPOA deal was signed in 2015 which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018. Earlier this year, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clearly asserted that the country would only rejoin the deal after Tehran meets its commitment.

Image Credits: Associated Press