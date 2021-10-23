Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve 'net Zero' Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2060

Saudi Arabia authorities on Saturday, October 23 announced that the country aims to achieve 'net-zero' greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the target in his brief remarks at the beginning of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum, according to The Associated Press. The statement of Saudi Arabia authorities comes a week before the global COP26 climate conference scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Saudi Arabia aims to achieve net-zero target by 2060

In the global effort to curb man-made climate change, Saudi Arabia would be joining over 100 countries. Addressing the first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that the kingdom would achieve the target through the 'Carbon Circular Economy' approach, according to AP. The 'Carbon Circular Economy' focuses on 'storage technologies and carbon capture' to reduce the use of fossil fuels. The announcement demonstrates Saudi Arabia's efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels within its border. As per the AP report, the efforts of Saudi Arabia authorities do not affect investment in oil and exporting fossil fuels to other countries.

Despite efforts to diversify away from fossil fuels as a source of revenue, the Saudi Arabia Kingdom's oil and gas exports remain the backbone of its economy, as per AP. The statement by the Saudi Green Initiative forum statement stated that the transition to net-zero carbon emissions will be achieved in a way that preserves the kingdom's role in increasing the security in international energy markets, according to AP.

"The transition to net-zero emissions will be delivered in a manner that preserves the kingdom's leading role in enhancing the security and stability of global energy markets, particularly considering the maturity and availability of technologies necessary to manage and reduce emissions," AP quoted a statement by the Saudi Green Initiative forum.

About COP26

The United Kingdom will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, 2021. The conference is planned to occur at Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. According to the official website of COP26, the conference aims to bring parties together to enhance the efforts towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)