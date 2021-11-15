Saudi Arabia Announces World's First Non-Profit City Named After Its Crown Prince

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, announced the establishment of the world’s first non-profit city named after its crown prince. Spread across a total area of roughly 3.4 km, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Non-Profit City aims to promote non-profit development on an international scale. As per the administration, the city will serve as a model for others to develop similar infrastructure across the world along with serving as an incubator for youth, volunteer groups and non-profit organisations. Notably, the city is being funded by MiSK Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in 2011.

“This will be the first nonprofit city of its kind, which will contribute to achieving the goals of Misk Foundation in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining nonprofit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the city’s offerings,” the crown prince said.

According to National News, the metropolis will comprise a theatre, art academy and gallery, a cooking academy as well as a full-fledged residential complex. Out of the total land, approximately 44% would be green open spaces, move to promote sustainable development by the Kingdom. The city would be pedestrian-friendly overall, as per a separate report by Arab news. A tentative plan for the city disclosed that it would be established in the Irqah neighbourhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa.

'Will have new generation technology'

In addendum, the one-of-its-kind city would also host educational centres-colleges and ‘Misk Schools’ along with a conference centre, a science museum, a creative centre offering a space "to support the ambitions of innovators in sciences and new generation technology such as AI, IOT and Robotics," Misk foundation said in a statement.

What are the strategic foundations of the first non-profit city in the world?​#Mohammed_bin_Salman_City pic.twitter.com/Kf5Jsz13cC — Misk Foundation | مسك الخيرية (@MiskKSA) November 15, 2021

The announcement of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City is led by the goal of creating a vibrant Saudi youth talent system to shape the future of the Kingdom and the world, by encouraging learning and developing leadership skills among youth. Details surrounding the development phases and progress of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City will be announced in the coming months," a statement by the Misk Foundation stated.

Image: Misk Foundation