Saudi Arabia Busts Fraud COVID-19 Vaccination & Testing Ring Ahead Of Hajj Pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia has detained more than 120 people suspected of distributing or acquiring forged coronavirus vaccine and test certifications, according to the official media. The arrests come only two days before the hajj.

The suspects in the instance of counterfeit certificates are said to have advertised their services on social media which included changing infection status, whether one or two doses had been administered, or vaccination status. Officials from the Ministry of Health are also among the defendants, who have all pled guilty.

This year's religious pilgrimage will be attended by 60,000 Saudi residents who have received immunisation certificates. This will be the second time the gathering has been drastically reduced because of the pandemic.

Two health ministry personnel were arrested for illegal services

21 people were accused of serving as middlemen in the fraud, which included nine Saudi citizens and 12 residents. Two health ministry personnel were also among numerous defendants arrested in a similar scheme to manipulate coronavirus data unlawfully, Saudi authorities announced in July. The case has been opened as a criminal inquiry, although the number of suspects has not been revealed.

More than 21 million coronavirus vaccines have been provided in the Gulf nation of 34 million people, according to the health ministry figures released on Thursday. The government reported 1,226 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the overall number of cases to 504,960 and the death toll to 8,020.

People who have been vaccinated will be able to use public transportation

As of August, only those who have been vaccinated will be allowed to visit government buildings, educational institutions, entertainment venues, or use public transportation. Only vaccinated workers in both the public and private sectors will be allowed to return to work.

Saudi Arabia is responsible for the hajj pilgrimage. Anyone wishing to enter the country must have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, which has been approved by the Saudi government. Only Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccinations are considered valid in the country.