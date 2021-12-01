Saudi Arabia Confirms 1st Case Of Omicron Variant; Infected Person Sent To Quarantine

Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of newly detected COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron' on a passenger arriving from the North African country on Wednesday, December 1, according to the Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA. The media agency reported that the passenger, a Saudi national, has been isolated along with individuals with whom he was in contact. "An epidemiological investigation has started and the case was sent to quarantine, where accredited health procedures were followed," according to the media agency.

"People should get all of their COVID-19 vaccination shots and follow quarantine and testing standards when they arrive in Saudi Arabia", a health official from the Saudi Ministry of Health stated, according to various local media reports. The Omicron Variant's spread coincides with the lifting of Saudi Arabia's prohibition on direct travel from a number of nations, as the country continues to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions. Travellers from six nations, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, and Vietnam, can now enter Saudi Arabia without spending 14 days outside of their respective countries.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban on seven African nations

Much about the new variant, which has been detected in more than 20 nations now, is unknown, including whether it is more contagious, whether it causes people to get more seriously ill, and whether it can prevent the vaccine. In two to four weeks, scientists will cultivate and examine lab samples of the omicron strain, according to Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, AP reported. Saudi Arabia halted flights from seven southern African countries last week, mirroring similar steps by other governments across the world, but travel between the two continents was unaffected.

The Kingdom administered 47 million COVID Vaccine doses

From October, the kingdom began to ease some of the remaining restrictions imposed early in the pandemic, allowing worshippers at Muslim holy sites to pray shoulder to shoulder again. Saudi Arabia has reported 549,000 cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak began, with 8,836 deaths. In the kingdom, which has a population of almost 35 million people, more than 47 million doses of Covid vaccination have been delivered.

