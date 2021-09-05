Saudi Arabia Intercepts Ballistic Missiles Fired By Houthi Rebels, Two Injured In Attack

At least two people have been injured after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell on the residents of Dammam in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, 5 September 2021, the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia intercepted a barrage of projectiles that were fired upon them by Iran backed Houthi rebels. Later, the Saudi Press Agency reported that roughly 14 homes suffered damages by the fire ignited by the missiles.

The Ministry of Defense: Interception and Destruction of (3) Ballistic Missiles and (3) Bomb-laden Drones Launched by the Iran-backed Houthi Militia Towards the Kingdom, Injuring Two Children and Damaging 14 Houses.https://t.co/5ng74KzzuA#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/eSOou59cDo — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) September 5, 2021

Later a military spokesperson, Brigadier General Turki al-Malki confirmed that the Houthis had launched three bomb-laden drones along with three ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, a Houthi military spokesperson confirmed the same highlighting that the rebel forces had launched a “military operation” deep in Saudi Arabia but stopped short of revealing further details. The attack also prompted the US Consulate to offer an alert to American citizens in Dhahran, Dammam and Khobar.

There are reports of a possible missile attack or explosion this evening, September 4, in the tri-city area of Dhahran, Dammam, and Khobar. The Consulate urges US citizens to review precautions to take in the event of an attack and stay alert in case of additional future attacks. — U.S. Consulate General in Dhahran (@USAinDhahran) September 4, 2021

It is imperative to note that Riyadh and Houthis have been engaged in a shadow war in Yemen since 2014. The deadlocked conflict began after Houthis seized much of the country’s north along with the capital Sana'a. The occupation prompted a Saudi led coalition to wage a war in an attempt to restore President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi’s government. However, the conflict has been ongoing since then and has even witnessed an uptick in Houthi attacks in recent months.

Increased attacks

On Tuesday, a bomb-laden drone targeted the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding 8 people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported. It is important to note here that this is the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war with its neighbouring Yemen. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now, the bomb-laden drone attack is the second such strike on Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The previous attack, which was blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels, had scattered shrapnel across the tarmac but had caused no casualties.

Since 2015, Yemen's Houthi rebels battling the Saudi-led military coalition have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia. These attacks, which are often striking near the southern cities of Abha and Jizan, have rarely caused substantial damage but wounded dozens, killed at least one person and also rattled the global oil markets.

Image: Spa_Eng/Twitter