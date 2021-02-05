Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Support For 'comprehensive Political Solution' In Yemen

Saudi Arabia on February 4 reaffirmed support for the comprehensive political solution after US President Joe Biden terminated support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen. In a statement, released by the official Saudi Press Agency, the nation welcomed the United State’s support to foster strong diplomatic efforts in resolving the Yemeni crisis. Biden, in his first address to the State Department, talked about Yemen civil war, saying: “The war has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe. This war has to end”, as he announced the end of five-year support for Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen. The US president stressed the restoration of diplomacy, democracy, and rule of law, and human rights in the region, condemning Saudi Arabia's campaign against the Houthis that led to atrocities and human rights violations. Biden, furthermore, declared halting the arms sales to UAE.

In response to Biden’s remarks, Riyadh’s official state press agency said that the kingdom affirms the US president’s stance on the Yemen crisis as the White House pushed to put an end to the six-year-long conflict, however, standing alongside its long-standing ally Saudi Arabia. A change in stance for Yemen wars is Joe Biden’s is yet again, one of the reversals among several backtracking of Trump era’s foreign policies. This, however, unfurls new dawn in the US-Saudi’s strategic partnership.

To counter Yemen-based al Qaida

In response to Joe Biden’s discourse, the oil giant nation cited its humanitarian aid to Yemenis. Meanwhile, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, stressed in a separate statement that the US will continue launching operations against the Yemen-based al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, group, as it halts billions in dollars for arms trade with Saudi’s ally in forefront of the Yemeni offensive, UAE. Officials and diplomats in Saudi retaliated with conciliatory gestures to Biden’s policies and an end to the US targeting assistance to Saudi Arabia's command-and-control over the course of the 75-year-old relationship. According to sources of the Associated Press, Saudi’s offensive, backed by the Obama administration in 2015 over the years has caused more civilian casualties in airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebels, following their seizure of Sanaa and other territories, wherefrom they launched missiles and rockets on Saudi Arabia.

(Image Credit: AP)