Saudi Arabia To Inoculate People Aged 12 To 18 Years With Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID Vaccine

After approval of the Food and Drug Authority, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on June 28 announced that the kingdom will start inoculating young people aged 12 to 18 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. According to Arab News, the Saudi MoH said that the step comes as a continuation of its efforts to expand the inoculation process. The kingdom also informed that currently 70 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated against the virus, according to progress in community coverage, priority categories and availability of vaccine supplies.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia confirmed 15 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,775. The Saudi MoH also reported 1,128 new confirmed cases in the kingdom in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll to 483,221. Of the total number of cases, 11,190 remain active and 1,440 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 369, followed by the capital Riyadh with 255, the Eastern Province with 206, Asir recorded 140, and Jazan confirmed 67 cases. The officials also announced that 1,252 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 464,256. They even renewed their call on the public to register to receive the vaccine and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

Haj safety guidelines

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia had decided to restrict the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only people aged between 18 to 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised against the Coronavirus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be allowed to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants. Only approved COVID vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be valid for the Haj.

According to official data, before the pandemic enforced social distancing globally, nearly 2.5 million pilgrims used to visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj, and the lesser, year-round umrah pilgrimage, which altogether earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year. Moreover, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 12 mosques in three regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,684 within 141 days.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

