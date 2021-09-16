Saudi Arabia's New HCDP Initiative Aims To Build Human Capacities & Global Competitiveness

As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated a Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) on Wednesday. The initiative is part of a national plan to improve the competitiveness of human skills both locally and globally by capitalising on possibilities created by accelerated and renewed needs, according to Arab News.

Crown Prince stated that the human capability development initiative will equip individuals for the current and future labour market with capabilities and objectives that compete with the globe, as per Arab News. This will be accomplished by boosting values, developing essential skills and future skills and expanding knowledge.

Strong educational foundation

He also said that this initiative has been devised to suit the needs and goals of all parts of society, expressing his confidence in every citizen's skills. It aims to provide a strong educational foundation for all residents, instilling values at a young age and preparing youth for future local and global job markets.

It will improve citizens' skills by offering opportunities for lifelong learning, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, and devising and implementing policies to ensure the Kingdom's competitiveness. The programme, according to the Crown Prince, will contain 89 projects focused on accomplishing 16 Vision 2030 strategic objectives. Its strategy will be based on three pillars including building a durable and strong educational foundation, preparing for future job markets locally and worldwide and providing chances for lifelong learning. According to Arab News, the goal of the initiative is to increase kindergarten enrolment from 23% to 90% by 2030 and to have two Saudi institutions ranked among the top 100 colleges in the world.

Activities under the programme will improve the abilities needed to compete in the twenty-first century. According to Saudi Gazette, creative thinking, data analysis and technical abilities will be among them. It will also help to improve emotional and social abilities. The initiative aims to improve national capability competitiveness in order to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Improved human capacities

As per Saudi Gazette, the projects will also open up a plethora of options, paving the path for future generations to be globally competitive, inculcating values which enhance national human capacities.

Image: AP