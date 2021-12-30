Saudi King Hopes Iran Will Drop 'negative Behaviour' And Switch To Dialogue & Cooperation

As discussions to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal is underway, Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday expressed hope that Iran will abandon its "negative behaviour" in the region. Voicing concerns over Iran's refusal to co-operate with the international standards of nuclear power as well ballistic missiles, he also warned that the behaviour "undermines security and stability." Speaking at Majlis ash-Shura, the King also suggested that Tehran must switch for "dialogue and cooperation" in order to ensure a stabilised regional policy, SPA News Agency reported.

"Iran is the neighbouring country of the kingdom Saudi Arabia and we hope that it will change its policy and negative behaviour in the region. We hope it will switch for dialogue and cooperation. However, we are very concerned with the policy of the Iranian regime aimed at undermining security and stability in the region," King Al Saud said.

The Saudi king's assertions come after the P5+1 countries, including China, Russia, UK Germany, and US together with the European Union (EU) and Iran concluded the 8th round of Vienna Talks on Monday. The discussions remained focused on the issues of "guarantees and verification" on lifting bid the US sanctions Washington returns to the accord, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had said. It is pertinent to mention that the JCPOA signed in 2015 saw limitations of sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran to bring down its uranium accumulation, which has currently on the verge to reach 60% (far beyond the threshold allowed in the agreement).

However, the US, under ex-president Donald Trump opted out of the program, leading to the re-imposition of sanctions. Iran has argued that the store is only "for civilian purposes" adding that even if the Vienna Talks fail it will not aim for a concerning rise.

Iran demands petroleum export permission

Just ahead of the 8th round of talks, Iran insisted to revoke all US sanctions in order to secure petroleum export "without hindrance." "The most important issue for us to reach a point where, firstly, Iranian oil can be sold easily and without hindrance," Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Sputnik. This came after Tehran presents a draft deal, concerning the removal of "maximum pressure" sanctions imposed by the US. It is to mention that despite the sanctions, Iran has been exporting petroleum products through intermediaries, with China being it's largest customer.

(Image: AP)