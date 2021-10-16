Slovakia Pavilion Unveils First Hydrogen Car MH2 At Dubai Expo 2020

The Slovakia Pavilion has launched the country's first hydrogen car at Expo 2020 Dubai. The hydrogen car is an 'aerodynamic sports car' which generates 'no harmful emissions', reported WAM. The MH2 hydrogen car has been designed by Branislav Mauks, who is a Slovak designer who in the past has contributed to the design of the Ferrari model since 2008.

Slovakia unveils MH2 Hydrogen car

The hydrogen car has a 'unique and functional design' and has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds. The maximum speed of the hydrogen car concept is approximately 250 km/h, as per the information shared on Slovakia Expo 2020 Instagram page. The unveiling of the hydrogen car by the Slovakia government demonstrates the ability of the country to innovate the future of mobility and also aim to promote 'sustainability', reported WAM.

The hydrogen car was unveiled at an event that had the Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy in attendance, as per the WAM report. The event, where the hydrogen car was unveiled was attended by Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger, Minister of Economy of Slovakia Richard Sulik and Minister of Transport and Construction Andrej Dolezal and the Commissioner General of the Slovakia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking about the hydrogen car, Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic Richard Sulik on the official Instagram account of Slovakia said, "At Expo Dubai, we have the ambition to introduce Slovakia to the global audience as a country of natural talent and innovative solutions, whether it be in the field of mobility or sustainability. Hydrogen technologies are directly related to this. Hydrogen is the future and we want to be prepared for it, as one of the effects of introducing hydrogen as the fuel of the future is a significant reduction in emissions."

The car has been created by Slovakia’s automotive industry leader, Matador Group, and the Kosice Technical University. Speaking about the unveiling of the hydrogen car, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that the launching of the Slovakia pavilion shows the "beauty and achievements" of the country. Furthermore, he asserted that the Dubai Expo 2020 is a great platform for the countries to showcase their "inventions and technological advances". According to the official Instagram account of Slovakia Expo 2020, the public can visit the hydrogen exhibit in the Slovak Pavilion from the beginning of October to 31 March, 2022.

Image: AP/Instagram/@Slovakiaexpo2020