Sudan: Thousands of sheep die after Saudi Arabia rejects exports

Thousands of sheep from Sudan that were found to have not have followed quarantine procedures while transporting them was sent back from Saudi Arabia and as a result many have died due to hunger and thirst. According to reports from a global media, 3,000 out of 58,000 sheep returned by Saudi Arabia died in the absence of food and water while others drowned during the journey.

Major blow to Sudan

As per a report from the Guardian, Saudi Arabia decided to return the sheep to Sudan after finding out that the quarantine in Sudan may have been compromised, meaning some of the sheep had not been vaccinated. The sheep that are reared in western Sudan are brought to the port of Sudan where they are quarantined and given three vaccinations before being transported to Saudi Arabia. The sheep are vaccinated against HS (Hemorrhagic septicemia), PPR (Peste des petits ruminants) and Rift Valley fever.

According to reports, Dr Adil Farah, who is Sudan’s minster of animal resources stated that the quarantine in the Port of Sudan had been broken by some cheats who may have replaced the animals with unvaccinated ones. Small Sudanese exporters will be hardest hit by this unfortunate incident. Sudan relies heavily on live animal export since it is its most important export. In 2018, live animal export reportedly brought in $500 million for the country. Saudi Arabia is its largest trading partner, with the Middle Eastern country buying 70 per cent of Sudan’s exports.

In a similar incident, thousands of sheep from Sudan once again perished after Saudi Arabia blocked trade following an outbreak of Rift Valley Fever that had spread among the livestock and to a smaller extent among the humans. The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has already devastated Sudan’s economy with the country reportedly losing 40 per cent of its revenue due to the pandemic.

