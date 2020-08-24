Syria: Nationwide Blackout After Suspected Gas Pipeline Attack, 3 Power Stations Affected

The entire territory of Syria plunged into a nationwide blackout due to a gas pipe explosion that took place in the southern part of the country and the explosion may have been caused by a terrorist attack, as per the administration.

A video of the pipeline explosion has been trending on social media which shows huge fire. Numerous videos of the gas pipeline fire have been shared by the netizens where the fire is visible from far off locations as well. According to the international media reports, the fire has been extinguished.

Video from Syria shows the explosion of a gas pipeline that has no plunged the country into a nationwide power outage. Officials blame terrorism.

There's total "Blackout in Syria due to a terror related gas pipeline explosion.

VIDEO # 2 from southern Syria from gas pipeline explosion.

Syria's Second Blackout

According to the international media reports, the electricity minister of Syria was quoted saying that the pipeline explosion occurred in the capital, Damascus on Sunday night. As per the minister, this pipeline blast was caused by a terrorist attack and led to a power outage in the country said the electricity minister as per reports. He also said that the power was being restored gradually in Syria.

This pipeline explosion occurred between Al-Dhumayr and Adra area of Damascus. This explosion led to a drop in the gas supply to the power stations which in turn led to the blackout. Ali Ghanem, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources was quote saying that this could have been a terrorist attack but refused to divulge details during a conversation with the local media. He also said that this pipeline provided gas supply to various other power stations. According to the media reports, the gas line that went up in flames during the gas pipeline explosion extends from Egypt into Jordan and Syria.

A similar incident occurred in 2013 wherein much of Syria including Damascus suffered a blackout after rebel artillery hit the gas pipeline located near the airport, during the Syrian Civil War.



