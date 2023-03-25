Syria: Pro-Iran Fighters Fire At Least 9 Rockets At US Base Near Gas Field In Deir Ez-Zor

At least nine rockets have been fired at a US military base near the Conoco gas field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor governorate by Pro-Iranian Shiite militias, reported Dubai-based Al Hadath news channel. Earlier, a missile struck a military base near the Al-Omar oil field, as per media reports. There has been no information about the repercussion of the two attacks and possible casualties. Further, the US Air Force helicopters have been patrolling the area in search of the attackers, reported TASS citing a local News channel.

Pro-Iranian Shiite militias fires 9 rockets at US Military base

The US Air Force attacked pro-Iranian forces' positions in Abu Kamal on the border with Iraq on the night of March 23. Further, US camps in Mayadin and a weapons storage facility near Harabish by Deir Ez-Zor have also been targeted by the group. The series of strikes have been conducted in response to an Iranian drone attack on a helipad at the US base in Rumaila. In the attack, one US serviceman was killed while five others were left wounded, along with another worker.

The US has established nine military bases in the northeast of the country since 2015. These base camps in Syria have been managed by the Kurdish units from the Syrian Democratic Forces. Out of these nine, four of them have been located near the oil fields in Deir Ez-Zor whereas the other five are located near Al-Hasakah's province. There have been many US servicemen who have been helping the Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist gangs involved in terror activities there, as per TASS News Agency.