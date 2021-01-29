Syria Rights Group Files Case Against Greece In ICC Demanding Probe Of Migrant Abuse

A Syrian human rights group has filed a case against Greece in the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the Balkan nation of mistreating refugees. According to the Associated Press, the Syria Justice and Accountability Center, which is a US-based rights group, has appealed to the ICC to investigate the mistreatment and abuse of refugees, mostly Syrians, at overcrowded camps in Greece. The group claims that Greek authorities have been mistreating migrants at refugee camps, which can be backed by witness testimony and video evidence.

Read: After Fresh Israeli Attack, US Military Convoy Enters Syria's Province Of Hasakah

According to reports, the case was filed in the International Criminal Court on Thursday, which will be now reviewed by prosecutors, who will decide whether to open a full-scale investigation into the matter. It may take months, if not years, for the preliminary investigation to begin if the ICC decides to look into the case based on the available evidence and testimony.

Read: UN Announces Talks On New Syria Constitution Resume Jan 25

The Syrian group has alleged that Greek authorities have housed refugees at unhealthy and miserable camps, where they have also faced police action, including the use of tear gas, on multiple occasions over protests. Greek authorities have garnered a lot of flak earlier as well over poor and unhygienic conditions at refugee camps in the country, which house thousands of migrants, mostly Syrians, from conflict zones.

Thousands clashed with police last year as they tried to get into the mainland after fires destroyed refugee camps in Greece. Police fired tear gas to control the crowd who were throwing stones and bricks at barricades in anger.

Read: Huge Explosion In Oil Tanker In Central Syria, No Casualties

'Will set a good precedent'

Mohammad Al-Abdallah, SJAC's executive director, has said that if the ICC decides to open an investigation into the case, it will set a good precedent for the rest of the world, sending a message that international laws should be respected no matter the individual policies of the member state.

Al-Abdallah said that it is the first-ever legal challenge to the European Union over its treatment of refugees. The group, in its case, has claimed that personnel from Frontex, the EU agency which monitors and polices migrant movements across the region, have been complicit in the mistreatment of refugees. The group says that it has video evidence to back its claim.

Read: Intense Israeli Airstrikes In East Syria Said To Kill Dozens

(Image Credit: AP)