After Fresh Israeli Attack, US Military Convoy Enters Syria's Province Of Hasakah

The US-led military coalition which has been formed to fight the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group has reportedly sent a new convoy of trucks to Syria’s province of Hasakah. As per reports by RT Arabic television news network, a convoy of 5 trucks crossed the Waleed border, entering Syria from Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. This comes after Israeli warplanes fired several missiles towards central Syria. The attack killed a family of four, including two children and four others have been injured, reports AP.

Syria’s state-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official saying that the missile attack took place shortly before dawn. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not comment on the reports. However, the Syrian military official said the attack was aimed at several targets in and near the central province of Hama. It also added that Syrian air defense units shot down most of the missiles.

'India firmly opposes any use of chemical weapon'

In another significant development, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti told the UN Security Council that terror groups have taken advantage of the decade-long conflict in Syria to establish themselves and pose a threat to the entire region, asserting that the world cannot afford to give these terrorists any sanctuary or dilute its fight against them. While speaking at the UNSC meeting on Syria Chemical Weapons, he said, "India remains concerned about the possibility of such weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organisations and individuals”. The UNSC virtual meeting on Syria Chemical Weapons was India's first open meeting in the Council as the country began its tenure as non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term.

Tirumurti said that India has consistently called for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria.He also said that India has firmly condemned any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, and under any circumstances. He underlined that India not only strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons, but also holds the view that "there can be no justification for their use".

(Image Credits: AP)