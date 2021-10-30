Syria Warns Turkey Over Extending Authorization Of Cross-border 'counterterrorism'

Syria on Saturday condemned "in the strongest possible terms” Ankara’s recent threat about sending more military forces and ramping up combat operations in the country, as well as Iraq, a Syrian Foreign Ministry source told the semi-official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), according to Sputnik agency. Accusing Turkey of engaging in volatile geopolitics and labelling it a danger to “regional peace and security," Syria on Saturday derided the Turkish parliament’s authorization of cross-border "counterterrorism" operations in northern Iraq and Syria for two more years.

Syria accuses Turkey of Security Council resolutions breach, sends dire warning to Ankara

The Syrian diplomatic source reportedly lambasted Ankara for “launching renewed military attacks on Syrian territory and violating Security Council resolutions related to the situation in Syria.” The unnamed source went on to condemn the inaction on part of the Security Council saying that it “allowed Turkey to persist in its crimes and aggression against Syria" and enabled it to "continue to occupy Syrian lands and to impose demographic change, Turkification.” Furthermore, Syria accused Ankara of engaging in "perpetual occupation.”

The Syrian FM source called for Security Council to "exercise its mandates and powers by condemning all the aggressive practices of the Turkish regime against the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic." Furthermore, the said source also demanded action from the international community against Turkey for its consistent belligerence against Syrian civilians, attack on infrastructure, public and private property, natural resources, and the nation's historical heritage. In an apparent warning to Turkey, the Syrian source reiterated, that Syria "reserves the absolute right" under international law to defend itself and to take "all practical and legal measures, to repel the Turkish aggression and liberate all of Syria's territory,” Sputnik reported.

Erdogan says 'will not hesitate' to deploy heavy weaponry in Syria; extends cross-border operations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier warned that he "will not hesitate" to deploy heavy weaponry and more Turkish forces in northern Syria against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), in renewed discontentment against the Syrian Kurds in the war-torn country. "At the moment, our operations are continuing in the critically important points of the region, there are absolutely no compromises,” Ankara’s President Erdogan told Turkish reporters. Erdogan's remarks followed the Turkish parliament's motion, extending the government's authorization on cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria for another two years.

Operation Euphrates Shield was launched by the Turkish army in northern Syria in 2016, followed by Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020. These operations were launched in an attempt to create a zone free of Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) along with its border with the neighbouring country, reported the news agency. It added that the YPG is seen by Turkey as a Syrian affiliate of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).