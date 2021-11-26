Syrian Militants Planning Provocation With Use Of Toxic Substances: Russian Rear Admiral

Deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, claimed that the militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group stocked vessels with toxic substances in order to plan provocations, news agency Sputnik reported on Friday. Also, the Rear Admiral accused Syrian troops of using chemical weapons.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties obtained reports that militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham, banned in Russia) have collected vessels with poisonous substances in an underground shelter near the city of Sarmada, Idlib province," Sputnik quoted Kulit as saying.

According to him, the rebels intended to plan incitements in order to blame the Syrian government troops for utilising chemical weapons against civilians. Further, Kulit said this was not the first time when such reports were revealed by the Russian agency. As per him, several records were earlier reported in which members of the terrorist organisation deliver rockets with toxic agents, as well as plan efforts to stage a chemical attack with the help of the White Helmets, reported Sputnik.

Earlier, on November 11, he said the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone nine times. According to ANI, Kulit informed that out of the nine attacks, five were also recorded in the province of Aleppo. He went on to say that one Syrian serviceman was wounded in machine-gun fire at government troops’ positions by terrorists in the province of Aleppo.

Jabhat al-Nusra's crackdown in Syria

Last month, the Syrian fighters bombed Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist positions in Idlib, according to Mehr news agency. Syrian officials reportedly stated that Syrian army fighter jets heavily targeted Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist positions in southern Idlib. In these attacks, weapons depots of Jabhat al-Nusra were targeted. Russian military fighter jets also targeted Jabhat al-Nusra positions.

The terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra suffered a lot of losses in the attacks, according to the report. It is to mention that the Russian Defence Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Management of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its task includes the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities. It also coordinates the delivery of humanitarian aid.

(Image: AP)