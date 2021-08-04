Three Rockets Fired From Lebanon Hit Northern Israel; IDF Launches A Counterstrike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an artillery attack on Lebanon after being hit by three rockets at the northern borders. Two out of the three rockets fired by Lebanon on August 4, Wednesday, impacted the Kiryat Shmona region of Northern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took to Twitter to confirm the news of the hit back after sirens blew out in the northern territories. “In response, (Israeli) artillery forces attacked Lebanese territory," the military said in its statement. Take a look at the video posted by the IDF. Smoke is seen billowing out due to the fire that ignited in the rocket-hit region adjacent to a residential area in Kiryat Shmona.

RAW FOOTAGE: 3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon.



In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Sf3754RqRU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

No casualties reported

Kiryat Shmona local authorities and ambulance service Israel’s Magen David Adom informed via Twitter that there were no reports of casualties on the Israeli side so far. Meanwhile, the authorities have re-opened bomb shelters and deployed units to ensure safety in the region.

Palestinian militants, not Hezbollah, behind the attack: Israel

As per reports, the Israeli authorities suspected that the Palestinian militants, and not Hezbollah, is behind the attack. This statement comes at the heels of the Palestinian militants' previous rocket attacks on June 20, 2021, in the northern Aleppo region. The northern Israeli borders have been silent since the 2006 Hezbollah attacks, according to previous reports. Following the current attack, the UNIFIL forces have deployed patrolling units along the northern borders of Israel.

This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.

(With inputs from IDF/TWITTER)

Image Credit:@IDF/Twitter