'Took Us Back To Days We'd Never Forget': Beirut Violence Reminds Residents Of Civil War

A recent gunfire exchange between unnamed snipers has triggered a fear that Lebanon could plunge back into a civil war that left the ‘Paris of East’ devastated. While the middle eastern state continues to witness massive protests and a gruelling economic crisis, the recent violence has brought attention to Lebanon’s ever-increasing sectarian conflict. Notably, Lebanon was blanketed by a 15-year long civil war between 1975 and 1990, leading to over 1,20,000 fatalities and an exodus of over a million other people.

On October 14, several unidentified snipers started firing on civilian protesters at a rally organized by Hezbollah and Amal movement in Beirut’s Tayouneh area. Just a few minutes later, the attack was retaliated by armed protesters and soon a gunfire exchange broke out. While the exchange sent residents scrounging for shelter, it also gave them reminders of the gruesome 1975 civil war. According to Lebanese Red ross, the violent episode led to seven civilians losing their lives while 30 others were left with severe wounds.

In the aftermath, Hezbollah-a Shiite political party and militant group- accused its regional adversary and Christian militant group Lebanese Forces (LF) of triggering the gunfire exchange. LF immediately denied the accusation and said that it was Hezbollah which “invaded” areas of the country's capital. In addendum, it also accused the Islamist group of exploiting sectarian tensions in the country in its favour and said that it was Hezbollah that used “uncontrolled nd widespread weapons” that triggered the violent clashes.

Later in a televised address, Lebanese President Michel Aoun pledged to catch those responsible for the violence and hold them accountable. “It took us back to the days that we said we would never forget and never repeat,” he said in a televised address, referring to the country’s 15-year civil war from 1975 until 1990.

Nobody held accountable for the Beirut blast yet

A blast occurred in Lebanon’s Beirut port on 4 August 2020, killing more than 200 people and destroyed the metropolis. Families of the victims had joined hands to protest against the suspension of the investigation earlier into the blast that killed more than 219. September last year, lead judge Tarek Bitar was coerced into suspending the investigation after accused interior minister Nouhad Machnouk formally requested his exclusion from the case. Nobody was held accountable for the explosion that grabbed the international headlines and obliterated the Lebanese capital while rendering more than 7,000 injured. It was later found that the company that bought the ammonium nitrate which exploded in Beirut had possible links to two Syrian businessmen under US sanctions.

Image: AP

