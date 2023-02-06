Turkey Earthquake: A Quick Look At 5 Devastating Quakes That Wreaked Havoc In The Nation

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday killing over 600 people in the region. The tremors of the deadly earthquake were not only limited to the two countries as the shocks were also felt in parts of Lebanon and Israel. While the rescue operation is underway, the death toll is expected to increase making the Monday earthquake one of the biggest humanitarian crises in modern history. However, Turkey has witnessed several gut-wrenching earthquakes in the past.

Turkey is situated in a “very active” seismic zone owing to complex movements between several tectonic plates. The North Anatolian fault located in the region has produced several devastating earthquakes in Turkish history. While seismologist Stephen Hicks from the University college, London called the Monday earthquake, the strongest earthquake that happened in over 80 years, here’s a list of the five deadliest earthquakes the country has witnessed so far:

5 deadliest earthquakes in Turkey

Izmit Earthquake (1999) - On August 17 1999, the Turkish city of Izmit located in the southeast of Istanbul witnessed a devastating earthquake of 7.6 magnitude. According to TRT World, the earthquake left more than 17,118 dead, and 50,000 injured. Over 500,000 people also lost their homes as poor construction was considered the main cause of such devastation.

Duzce Earthquake (1999) - The devastating Düzce earthquake that occurred on 12 November 1999 was a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that led to the death of at least 845 people. According to earthquakecountry.org, the massive earthquake in the Turkish city was caused by a right lateral strike-slip rupture along a significant part of the secondary Duzce fault. The impact of the earthquake was severe since Turkey was already recovering from the damages of the Izmit earthquake that occurred a few months ago.

Erzincan earthquake (1992) - On March 13 1992, the Erzican earthquake struck eastern Turkey with a magnitude of 6.7. Originating from the infamous North Anatolian Fault the earthquake led to the death of at least 643 people. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the earthquake caused a whopping $750 million in financial damage to Turkey.

Bingol earthquake (2003) - In the year 2003, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit the eastern Turkish city of Bingol which led to the death of around 177 people. According to the OCHA Relief Web, around 625 buildings collapsed or faced heavy damage in the region. Around 84 fatalities occurred when a dormitory block collapsed in a boarding school in Celtiksuyu.

Elazig Earthquake (2020) - 41 people were killed in the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the eastern city of Turkey on January 24, 2020. According to TRT World, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior, the military and the country’s Red Crescent were mobilised for the rescue operations. The earthquake was even felt in neighbouring countries of Armenia, Syria and Iran.

The unfortunate geographic situation of Turkey has not only caused major financial damage over the years but has also led to the deaths of countless civilians. In most of the earthquakes, the authorities have blamed the poor construction measures in the region as part of the reason for such devastation. As the death toll in the Monday earthquake reached 284, the devastating earthquake has become a major concern for the Turkish administration.