Turkey Earthquake: India In Solidarity, S Jaishankar Speaks To Turkish Foreign Minister

The Turkey earthquake which has killed over 230 people so far has invited concern from across the world. S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, tweeted: "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye. Have conveyed to FM Mevlut Cavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time." A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6.

Jaishankar also spoke to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and conveyed India's condolences and support.

'India in solidarity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey. Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."

Tectonic plates responsible for the high seismicity: Geological Survey

According to United States’ Geological Survey, not less than four major tectonic plates (Arabia, Eurasia, India, and Africa) and one smaller tectonic block (Anatolia) are responsible for seismicity and tectonics in the Middle East and the surrounding region.

Devastation all around

US ready to help

The United States has also pledged support to Turkey. The White House said, “Profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," in a statement.

"President Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the Government of Turkiye," the statement said.