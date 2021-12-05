Turkey: Explosive Device Found On Police Car Assigned To President Erdogan's Rally

An explosive device was discovered under an officer car tasked with security at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rally in the southeastern region of Siirt on Saturday, according to Turkish security services. Following the event, the police started the investigation. There have yet to be any suspects apprehended. As per the reports of TRT World, the device located under the police officer's own vehicle was discovered in Mardin, a province in Turkey's southeast, which is roughly 200 kilometres from Siirt. The officer was in charge of ensuring the security of President Erdogan's event in Siirt.

Before they found the explosive, Süleyman Soylu, Turkey's Interior Minister, announced in a statement that their President has a programme in the province of Siirt, and a police officer working at the Riot Forces Bureau of Mardin province Nusaybin district, who will go to the programme as a reinforcement force, has left his residence to go to the foreign mission in question, with his personal vehicle, according to Sputnik.

Fingerprints were apparently scanned on the explosive device

Later, the Interior Ministry of Turkey stated that the police officer who was dispatched to pick up a colleague found an explosive under his car, according to TRT World. The ministry continued by stating that his colleague noticed an object under the car, which was later determined to be a bomb after an examination. Fingerprints were apparently scanned on the explosive device and the police vehicle by forensic specialists, and an inquiry to discover the offender has commenced.

Before the officer arrived in Siirt, the explosive was detected and defused by bomb teams. Security cameras in the area were also examined by the investigators. President Erdogan declared during a rally in Siirt that terrorism has no place in the future of his country or the region, and that Turkey will fight terrorism both inside and outside its borders until it is eradicated, according to TRT World. He also praised civic society and government services for their contributions throughout the years.

Deputy Chairman of AK Party, Hamza Da also spoke out about the incident

Deputy Chairman of President Erdogan's AK Party, Hamza Da also spoke out about the incident, according to TRT Haber. He stated that the information regarding the explosive discovered beneath the car was released later to avoid public outcry. He further said that the offender intended to derail the Siirt rally and emphasised that there are people who seek to destabilise the peace.

Image: AP