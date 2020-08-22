Turkey President Erdogan Turns Another Museum Into Mosque After Hagia Sophia

After being on the receiving end of a severe backlash from the international community over Hagia Sophia, the Turkish government has yet again caused a stir with its decision of converting a former Byzantine church turned museum into a mosque on Friday, August 21.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest decision to convert yet another museum into a Muslim house of prayer was published in the country’s Official Gazette. As per the official statement, Istanbul’s Church of St. Saviour in Chora, will now come under Turkish religious authority and would be opened for Muslim prayers.

This comes after Istanbul’s major landmark and UNESCO recognised heritage site Hagia Sophia, which served as a church and a mosque under different empires for several centuries before being designated the status of a museum by Turkey's founding government, was ordered by Erdogan to be restored to the status of a mosque.

Similarly, the Chora Church served as a mosque during Ottoman rule until it was transformed into a museum in 1945. However, a court decision last year revoked its status and Erdogan’s recent announcement puts a nail on the dispute. However, it remains unclear when the first prayers would be held. The church. situated near the ancient city walls, is known for its detailed mosaics and frescos and dates back to the 4th century even though it took on its current form in 11th-12th centuries.

Hagia Sophia has been known as the “living example” of religious harmony since 1934. In recent years it even emerged as one of the most popular tourist attractions in Turkey drawing over 3.5 million visitors in just last year. Hagia Sophia is believed to have been built by Byzantine Christian Emperor Justinian in 537 and was dedicated to Divine Wisdom.

Only after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453, the basilica was converted into a mosque and the city was renamed as Istanbul. In 1934, Turkey's ‘founding father’ Mustafa Kemal Ataturk turned the Hagia Sophia into a museum that later became UNESCO world heritage site..

Greece condemns the move

Triggering another wave of anger among some leaders, the Turkish President’s announcement has been condemned by Greece’s Foreign Ministry. Greek authorities have said Turkey is ‘once again brutally insulting the character’ of another UN-listed world heritage site and deemed it as a ‘provocation’.

“This is a provocation against all believers,” the Greek ministry said in a statement. “We urge Turkey to return to the 21st century, and the mutual respect, dialogue and understanding between civilisations.”

(With AP Inputs)

