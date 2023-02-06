Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Here's A List Of Countries Offering Aid To Disaster-hit Nations

As powerful 7.8 and 7.7 magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing a massive trail of destruction and loss of human lives, countries worldwide scrambled to offer condolences and humanitarian aid to assist with two neighbouring devastated nations' rescue efforts. At least 2,300 people have been killed in both the countries as a frantic search for the survivors trapped under the debris is underway, as per Associated Press. Here is a list of the mobilization efforts and aid provided by the world since deadly earthquakes jolted the Syrian and Turkish populations in the early hours of February 6.

India

India has dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams with 100 personnel and specially trained canine squads to help Turkey with rescue efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration is also readying the medical teams and relief materials for the disaster-hit country. India's government has been coordinating with the Turkish authorities, and the decision to send immediate help was made at a high-level meeting chaired by Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, at the PMO in South Block, the Prime Minister's office said.

PM Modi instructed his officials to offer all possible assistance to Turkey, his Principal Secretary noted. "It was decided that Search and Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye," the PMO's statement read.

Credit: AP

Russia

President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, a steadfast ally of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, announced that he has flown two Ilyushin-76 aircraft with rescuers on board to help with Turkey's rescue effort, according to the Kremlin's statement. Russia's emergency ministry also noted that Putin has ordered 100 rescuers on alert.

Russia's naval base on the Syrian coast and the Khmeimim air base north of Tartus have not been impacted, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. Russia's state atomic energy company Rosatom also published a statement, saying that the Russian Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey was not damaged in the earthquake.

“Please accept my deep condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction … in your country,” Putin said on a statement released by Kremlin. “We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard,” he added.

Aid workers search through rubble. Credit: AP

Ukraine

Th embattled President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is battling the Russian invasion, has also come forward to provide Turkey with any possible support. Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter: “I express my sincere condolences to President Erdogan, the Turkish people, and the families of the victims of the earthquake in the southeast of Turkey."

“I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims. We will stand by the Turkish people in this difficult time. Ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster.”

United States

US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in a statement has announced that the US is “profoundly concerned” about the incident and stands ready to provide any and all needed assistance. Biden directed the disaster relief agency USAID and other federal government partners to prepare the response options for Turkey and Syria's most affected areas in the earthquake.

“I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that," Sullivan noted. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye,” he said on Twitter.

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Twitter offered full support to Turkey, an Alliance's member. “I am in touch with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now," he informed.

Qatar

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone and pledged support. Qatar has expressed support for the “sisterly” country “in mitigating the serious humanitarian repercussions left by the earthquake," State news agency QNA said.

Israel

Israel's newly elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the officials to prepare an aid package to provide medical and search-and-rescue assistance to Turkey. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant noted that Israel’s security forces are ready to be dispatched to give the assistance needed by the disaster-hit nations. Meanwhile, Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen announced an aid programme for Turkey.

China

China is sending humanitarian emergency aid to both Turkey and Syria, its State Council’s foreign aid agency noted. Beijing expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria for the devastating loss of life and property. A spokesperson from China International Development Cooperation Agency was reported as saying that the Chinese officials have been in touch with the Turkish and Syrian officials and are discussing a response.

Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland

The German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, said that the federal civil protection agency will dispatch emergency shelters, tents and blankets, and water treatment units among other relief supplies that will include the generators to calamity-stricken Turkey. Italian premier Giorgia Meloni announced that Italy's Civil Protection was alerted to prepare first aid for those impacted by the deadly earthquakes in Turkey.

Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey. Credit: AP

Polish Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński in a statement informed that a rescue group HUSAR with a team of 76 firemen and eight rescue dogs will be flown to Turkey. Spain has announced that is sending urban rescue teams. The Spanish defense ministry has been coordinating with the officials to dispatch the crews immediately to Turkey, the interior ministry said.

Turkey's archrival Greece

Turkey's geopolitical archrival Greece has mobilized resources and aid to assist with Turkey's earthquake response immediately. Prime Minister Kyrikos Mitsotakis offered condolences to the neighbouring Turkish people as he pledged support for those who were impacted by the devastating disaster.

Taiwan

Taiwan is sending at least 40 rescuers from its fire department and at least three search and rescue dogs and four to five tonnes of aid to assist Turkey with search and rescue operations.

Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey. Credit: AP

European Union [EU]

EU is preparing to send 10 search-and-rescue teams comprising at least eight of its member countries, the European Commission said in a statement. These units that will help Turkey in search and rescue come from Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Romania, France, and Poland. Italy and Hungary are also dispatching teams, the commission stressed.

Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that it is readying to help the disaster-hit Turkey and Syria with humanitarian assistance as it is a “moral, human and Islamic responsibility." Kanaani expressed “condolences and deep sympathy” and sounded Iran's readiness to help the victims and the survivors. “If there is a need for the presence of relief and health institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the earthquake-affected areas," he noted.

WHO

UN World Health Organization chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, announced that he has ordered emergency medical teams to head to Turkey. The organization's chief noted that WHO stands ready to provide health care to those injured.