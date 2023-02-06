Turkey Trembles Again By Third Major Earthquake In Less Than 24 Hours; Over 1,000 Killed

A powerful earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit Turkey at 12:02 UTC, marking the third major jolt in 24 hours, according to the US Geological Survey. The latest quake hit Turkey’s central region just when the middle eastern nation was only beginning to pick up the pieces of the long trail of destruction left behind by a 7.8 earthquake that hit earlier in the day and claimed the lives of over 1,500 people.

The earthquake, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the “biggest disaster since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake”, was quickly followed by major aftershocks of 7.7 magnitude and 6.0, the latest.

At least 1,014 people have died and 7,003 people were injured following the earthquake in Turkey, as per Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

Earthquake knocks out power and internet connectivity

Following the series of calamities striking Turkey, the country has been pushed into widespread power and internet outages, thus affecting crucial communications.



"A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has knocked out power and internet connectivity in parts of southern #Turkey; the impact to communications may affect the public's ability to seek assistance, with hundreds of casualties reported," tweeted NetBlocks, a cybersecurity watchdog.

Addressing a press conference shortly after the first earthquake hit, Erdogan urged the people of Turkey to unite to overcome the calamity that has reduced the southeastern regions to rubble.

"Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts, although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night make things more difficult,” he said.



“We do not know how high the casualty numbers will go as efforts to lift the debris continue in several buildings in the earthquake zone. Today is a day for 85 million to be together as one heart,” he added.