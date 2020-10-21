Turkey Withdraws From Its Largest Military Post In Northwest Syria

Turkey has begun withdrawing its troops from one of its largest military bases in northwestern Syria, activists said on October 20. According to the Associated Press, opposition media platforms and activists reported that vehicles and trucks were seen moving equipment and soldiers to another location. The Turkish troops stationed in Morek, which is under the control of the Syrian opposition forces backed by Ankara, began dismantling their equipment, in preparation for their evacuation from the military point in the northern Hama countryside.

A local Turkish TV station reported that an unnamed official said that Ankara is moving the base to an area further north in the northwestern province of Idlib still controlled by Syrian opposition forces backed by Turkey. The Turkish government, however, hasn’t officially confirmed the reports.

According to local media reports, two Turkish convoys were spotted driving toward the M4 highway, which is an area where the Syrian opposition is in control. Movement in the Turkish base in Morek was first reported on Sunday and the whole evacuation process is believed to be completed in a few days.

Turkey’s military presence in Syria

It is still not clear whether the evacuation is part of a deal to reposition Turkish observation points inside the opposition-held enclave or is aimed at reducing Turkey’s military presence in the area. According to the earlier ceasefire deal, Turkey had deployed troops to man 12 observation points in the Northwest to separate government forces and Syrian opposition fighters and monitor the truce negotiated with Russia. However, the ceasefire failed to curtail government advances, including the one that encircled the Turkish base in Morek late last year.

The nonwestern Syria region is the last area controlled by Turkish-based Syrian opposition forces. According to reports, thousands of civilians have been displaced within the enclave during repeated military operations. Several residents are already displaced from other parts of Syria and sought refuge from government troops there. Turkey has long supported Syrian rebel forces in Syria, some of what it has used to multiple operations across Syria’s northern border against the Islamic State group and Kurdish forces that Ankara sees as a threat to its integrity.

(Image: AP)

