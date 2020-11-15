Turkey's President Erdogan Calls For Cyprus Talks Based On 'two Separate States'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 15 urged that the talks about the divided island of Cyprus should be aimed for a settlement between “two separate states”. Erdogan visited the self-proclaimed Republic of Northern Cyprus and addressed the situation in the region. He said that Ankara can’t tolerate “diplomatic games” when it comes to Mediterranean offshore exploration any longer, while also expressing his views on the future of the island.

In a televised speech, Erdogan said, “There are two people and two separate states in Cyprus. There must be talks for a solution on the basis of two separate states”.

Turkey has been engaged in a maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Back in October, Erdogan and the newly-elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar had held a joint press conference in Ankara, where the duo had called for a “realistic” two-state solution for Cyprus. The two leaders also departed from the long-followed of a reunified Cyprus, calling the current parameters of talks unsustainable.

Erdogan accuses Greek Cypriot of not accepting solution

During the press conference, the Turkish President had accused the Greek Cypriot side of not exerting the intention to accept a solution on the basis of the Turkish Cypriots’ equal partnership. He had said that the irreconcilable approach and mindset of the Greek Cypriot side is the underlying reason why the negotiations going on for over 50 years have failed every time. He added that the Greek Cypriots don’t want to share with the Turkish Cypriots the state they usurped in 1963.

Erdogan had reiterated that Turkey believes in a two-state solution and favours a fair, lasting, and sustainable solution in Cyprus. He also cited the 2017 Crans-Montana talks, which had collapsed and both sides had blamed each other, saying his country had then underscored that federation could no longer be a valid model for a solution, adding "the time has since proven us right".

Cyprus was divided into two in 1974 when Turkey had invaded the island following a Greek-inspired coup. The European Union in 2004 admitted the Greek Cypriot and also recognised the local government. The EU and the international community do not recognise the Turkish Cypriot government in the north and demand reunification of the island, the talks for which have failed several times.

(Image: AP)

