France Condemns 'declaration Of Violence' By Turkish President Erdogan As Tensions Rise

Amid the rising tensions between Ankara and Paris, France on, November 5, condemned “declaration of violence” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While talking to Europe 1 radio, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian raised the possibility of new sanctions against Ankara and said that there are now “declaration of violence, even hatred,” which are regularly posted by Erdogan. Le Drian called the threats “unacceptable” and added that it is not only France that is targeted, there is a total of European solidarity in the subject and they all want Turkey to renounce this logic.

The Turkish President has been feuding bitterly with French President Emmanuel Macron on a number of geopolitical flashpoints. Recently, France’s fight against radical Islam has also fuelled the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Additionally, on Wednesday, Turkey also vowed to “respond in the firmest way possible” to France’s ban of the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group linked to a top ally of Erdogan.

The French foreign minister said that the European Council has also decided to take measures against the Turkish to authorise and now it is important for the Turks to take the necessary measures to avoid this. Le Drian said that there are means of pressure, there is an agenda of possible sanctions.

Erdogan plans to ban French goods

The two countries have been at loggerheads on the convicts in Syria and Libia as well as a scramble for natural gas in the Mediterranean and more recently on Macron’s vow to uphold secular values, including the right to mock Islam and other religions, as part of a battle against extremism. Last month, in an attempt to laugh another person attack over Macron, Turkey also announced its plan’s to boycott all French-labelled products. Turkey's call for banning French goods came after Emmanuel Macron took a tough stand against extremist terrorism and also defended Prophet Mohammad's controversial caricatures.

Following Turkey’s criticism against France, the French government spokesperson has pledged that the European nation will not give in to the "destabilisation and intimidation attempts.” After a cabinet meeting, Gabriel Attal said on October 28 that France will continue its battle against the Islamic extremism irrespective of the backlash received from Erdogan. The French government spokesperson said that the nation would “never renounce its principles and values” while also highlighting the “strong European unity”.

