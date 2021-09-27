Turkey's President Erdogan Won't Help Taliban Unless 'inclusive Government' Is Formed

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will work with the Taliban if they are recognised globally as the new rulers of Afghanistan. In conversation with CBS News, Erdogan said that Turkey will work with the Taliban government only if women are included in its cabinet of ministers. However, the plan would be shelved if the Taliban is not recognised by the international community.

“Turkey’s approach towards women is quite well-known: women are present in every aspect of life. Our views would apply to Afghanistan as well. Whenever women become more involved, more active in every aspect of life, we can support them if they would need us in healthcare, security and other walks of life,” he said in the televised interview.

“If they will be accepted and recognized we can do business, but if not, we won’t do business with them,” he added.

Erdogan’s latest remarks came as Turkey had been planning to carry operations at Kabul airport. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of the caretaker cabinet in Afghanistan said in a statement on September 27 that all the technical glitches at Kabul airport have been resolved. The ministry also asked the international airlines to resume their flight services. Turkey also withdrew its forces along with NATO as the United States ended ‘America’s longest war.’

Erdogan calls for an ‘inclusive’ govt in Afghanistan

While Turkey had been planning to help, secure and run the Kabul airport that appeared to fall to pieces when the Taliban took over the country after two long decades, Erdogan has called for an inclusive government to be formed by the Taliban. Previously, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also appeared to pull out from the plan of managing the airport in Afghanistan’s capital.

The Turkish President said, "The government in Afghanistan is not inclusive, is not embracing all different factions. So long as that will be the question we won’t be present in Afghanistan, but if the government shall be more inclusive, we can be there, present, as Turkey."

Erdogan even discussed Turkey’s management of Kabul airport with US President Joe Biden during their first meeting back in June.

IMAGE: AP