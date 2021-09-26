Turkey's Erdogan Vows To Buy More S-400 Missiles, Despite Strong Opposition From US

Amid strong opposition from the United States, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he will still consider buying a second Russian missile system. In an interview, Erdogan said that Turkey will decide its defense systems on it own, thereby defying the opposition by the United States. In the TV interview, Erdogan remarked that Turkey was not given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles.

In addition, he also claimed that the United States failed to deliver the F-35 stealth jets despite payment of USD 1.4 billion. Turkey, which is a NATO member was earlier kicked out of the F-35 program and its defense officials were sanctioned after it bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. The United States strongly contests the use of Russian defense systems within NATO it states that the missile system poses a threat to the F-35s. However, Turkey has maintained its position and said that the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems. It has stated that the Russian defence system poses no risk.

US sanctions Turkey for purchase of S-400 missile system

Earlier in 2020, the United States under the administration of former President Donald Trump had sanctioned Turkey after it purchased the S-400 missile system. The US sanctions were slapped under a 2017 law aimed at pushing back Russian influence. It was for the first time that the law, known as CAATSA, was used to penalize a United States ally. Even so, Erdogan has not pulled back and remained defiant.

“Of course, of course, yes,” Erdogan said after he was asked if Turkey would buy more S-400s. He remarked that Turkey would take its own decisions when it came to defence.

Erdogan and Putin to meet at Sochi Summit

Meanwhile, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 29 in Sochi. Erdogan will also deliver a speech at the summit after he was invited by Putin. Both sides will discuss several key issues like Syria, Afghanistan and the emanating migration crisis. In addition, Turkey is also carefully monitoring the recent attacks that targeted its soldiers in Idlib.

With AP inputs