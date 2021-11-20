Turkey's Tourism Agencies Start Early Bookings For 2022 To Make Travel 'affordable'

Turkey's tourism agencies have launched an early booking campaign "at attractive and affordable prices" for the 2022 tourism season. The move comes focusing on the aspects of the recovery for the tours and travel sector that has been grappling due to the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to give a boost to Ankara’s tourism sector, Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) in Turkey's Mediterranean Antalya province made an official announcement at a tourism congress that agencies will run campaigns for early bookings ahead of the 2022 New Year, Xinhua reported.

Further, it quoted Firuz Baglikaya, head of TURSAB, as saying that the said campaign will be valid for a wide range of tourism forms and will not be restricted to just sea-sand-sun tourism, the prominent form of travel for the transcontinental country. Turkey’s domestic travel and tourism market will extract many benefits from the campaign, said Mert Vardar, CEO of a travel agency Jolly Tour, according to Xinhua. He also stressed that the prospects of attracting overseas tourists to Turkey in 2022 are higher, with COVID-19 vaccination picking up pace worldwide.

Kaan Karayal, Head of another tourism agency Tatilsepeti.com, an online booking system, was quoted saying that the popularity of Turkey as a tourist destination has stumbled during the pandemic for two years, but with the world slowly recovering from it, the destination has currently regained its popularity.

Turkey offering discounted rates to boost travel & tourism sector

Sources from Ankara’s tourism sector have revealed that the travel agencies across Turkey are now offering discounted rates which might end towards the beginning of the new tourism season which starts in May and ends in the summers. “The number of foreign visitors during the first nine months of this year is up to 86 percent from the same period last year and hit 17.6 million in Turkey,” Xinhua reported citing the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s statement.

Turkey’s tourist revenue plunged by a record 34.5 billion US dollars in 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world, prompting lockdowns and a ban on international travel. Turkey, before the pandemic hosted close to 45 million foreign visitors that generated revenue for the tours and travel sector but the industry suffered losses as tourism slumped by a whopping 65% last year, in 2020 but is now showing signs of recovery.