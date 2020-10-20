UAE Envoy, General Bipin Rawat Discuss Defence Cooperation Over Phone Call

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat held a telephonic conversation with UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Albanna and discussed defence cooperation. The UAE Embassy in New Delhi tweeted that Rawat and Albanna also explored new partnership for joint defence production as the two countries focus on further strengthening bilateral ties.

On October 19, top diplomats from India and UAE participated in the UAE-India Healthcare Conference to deliberate on exploring new avenues for partnership between the two countries. Speaking at the event organised by FICCI, Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE, said that the conference will be an important platform to explore areas of cooperation in healthcare between India and UAE in both public and private sectors

Indian pharmaceutical sector plays vital role

Kapoor said that the world has been witness to the “vital role” played by the Indian pharmaceutical sector in meeting the unprecedented demand for medicine from across the globe during the pandemic. He told the conference that the bulk of the manufacturing capacity of India's vaccine manufacturers is likely to play a crucial role in ensuring the widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indian envoy stressed that India can be a significant partner in terms of the supply of pharmaceutical products and other surgical consumables to the UAE, highlighting the Arab nation as a hub for the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. He said that there is a huge opportunity for the UAE to invest in India where 7 mega parks have recently been announced.

During the event, Dr Albanna said that COVID-19 has altered the dynamics of the global economic ecosystems and the world requires a new kind of approach to tackle such unprecedented health and economic crisis. Dr Amin AL Ameeri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Policy & Licensing, said that that the UAE looks forward to supporting any Indian pharma or medical industry to invest in the Gulf country.

