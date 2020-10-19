'Hello You' Turns YouTube Hit As Israel-UAE Singers Collaborate Post Normalisation Of Ties

In the wake of the normalisation of ties between Isreal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a new song has been released to commemorate the same. Titled Hello You, this song has been making waves on social media since it was released on September 30, 2020, and has become one of the latest viral songs. Read ahead to know more about the new Arabic-Hebrew song.

Here are the details of the new Arabic-Hebrew viral song

The song is titled Ahlan Bik, meaning Hello You, and has been released as a first musical collaboration by Isreal and UAE as a mark of normalisation in ties between both the nations. The song has already received 1.2 million views on YouTube. It is sung by Israeli singer Elkana Marziano. Emirati artist Walid Aljasim is also a part of the song.

Viewers have given a positive response to the song. They have said that the song will help bridge gaps between the two nations. Some have also said that it will bring peace and prosperity to them as well. And some have thought the song to be beautiful. One of the viewers has even deemed the song to be a historic one and has said that It was touching to see the two 'brothers' singing together.

Walid Aljasim is a singer from the UAE who has many hit songs to his name. Some of his famous names include A Good Age. The song has 18K views on YouTube. His Emirati Ana is also one of his famous music videos. It has 52K views on YouTube. Growing Up is one such song of his which was also loved by viewers. It has 19K viewers.

Elkana Marziano is an Israeli singer who has delivered many hit songs. One In A Generation is one of his songs that has over 945K views on YouTube. His song Everyone Is A Witness has one million views on YouTube. One of his most famous songs is Soulmate. It has over 927K views on YouTube. Sea of Longing is one of his most viewed songs on YouTube as well, with 776K viewes.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from YouTube

